Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) insider upped their holding by 33% earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Mercury NZ Limited's (NZSE:MCY ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Mercury NZ

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mercury NZ

Notably, that recent purchase by Vincent James Hawksworth is the biggest insider purchase of Mercury NZ shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of NZ$5.91. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Vincent James Hawksworth was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Mercury NZ Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own NZ$4.2m worth of Mercury NZ stock, about 0.05% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Mercury NZ Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Mercury NZ insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Mercury NZ has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Suggests It's 31% Undervalued

    Does the September share price for Lendlease Group ( ASX:LLC ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • If you’re selling stocks because the Fed is hiking interest rates, you may be suffering from ‘inflation illusion’

    Forget everything you think you know about the relationship between interest rates and the stock market.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The brutal sell-off in the technology sector presents a chance to own this semiconductor giant at a discount.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • How to survive the worst bear market of all time

    Today, with the stock market in meltdown mode, it’s natural to look back at other times of financial woe. The market environment in the 1970s can be particularly instructive.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.

  • Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold

    Once just a gaming chip company, it has successfully repurposed its technology to the latest technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Investors will struggle to replicate such huge returns, but semiconductor stock investors who missed out could perhaps see similar outsized gains by buying stock in one of Nvidia's main rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Admittedly, AMD may seem like a strange choice here since it has slightly exceeded Nvidia's returns since the beginning of 2015, rising by 2,700%.

  • Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago. Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term.

  • This Stock Is Your Ticket to an $80 Trillion Market Opportunity

    While there's currently a lot of uncertainty about the near-term direction of the global economy, the long-term outlook is crystal clear. According to an estimate by Swiss Re, governments worldwide will need to invest a staggering $80 trillion through 2040 on infrastructure to support continued economic growth. Governments and utilities have historically made the most investment in infrastructure.

  • MSFT and 9 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the companies that have just increased their dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, and go directly to read MSFT and 4 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends. After the pandemic-related hiatus, many American companies started raising their dividends to attract shareholders. According to a report by […]

  • Stocks Are Sinking and Rates Are Rising. It’s Painful, But We’re Heading for Normal.

    A year from now, metrics like fed-fund rates and mortgage rates should be approaching their long-term average. What do we until then? Some strategists suggest bizarre investments like long-term Treasuries, shorting gold, and buy stocks in companies with decent dividends and share-buyback programs.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 4 Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 4 stocks billionaire Leon Cooperman is talking about right now. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman, his investment career, and his stock-picking strategy, you can go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 2 Stocks. Leon Cooperman’s Investment Career Leon Cooperman is […]

  • Ball sells Russian manufacturing business due to Ukraine war

    Aluminum can giant Ball Corp. found a buyer for its Russian beverage can manufacturing business, fetching hundreds of millions for the business and ending its presence in Russia over that country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine. The Arnest Group, a Russian maker of aluminum cans, aerosolized cosmetics and households products, agreed to pay $530 million to buy the three-plant manufacturing business from Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), the company said this week. “This decision is the result of many months of consideration, delivering a solution that best secures the future of Ball's colleagues and assets in Russia,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO Ball Corp. “We believe this is a sound outcome for Ball in these geo-political circumstances."

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • As Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ)) market cap dropped by US$7.3b, insiders who sold US$1.2m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

    By selling US$1.2m worth of Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) stock at an average sell price of US$49.77 over the...

  • ‘You fight inflation with economic pain’: Billionaire Ray Dalio just issued dire warning to investors — this is what he holds to prepare for the tough times ahead

    The hedge fund legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • 5 Reasons This Passive Income Stock Is No. 1 On My Buy List

    Getting paid to own stocks is rewarding any time, but in a market under pressure from rising interest rates, historically high inflation, and a looming recession, it's nice to know you have some downside cushioning. Passive income investing helps offset any decline in capital appreciation while providing a vote of confidence that a business splitting its profits with shareholders believes its long-term growth story remains intact.

  • J.P. Morgan Storms Into the LiDAR Space; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Banking Giant Likes

    With the objective of providing a high-resolution 3D view of their environment, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors are set to be a mainstay in autonomous vehicles. While not all have been proponents of the technology – Elon Musk, for one, has stated in the past that he is not a fan – J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the “debate around value-add of a LiDAR in a sensing suite has been long settled.” The decision to forgo the use of lidar more revolves around costs rather than per