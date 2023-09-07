Mercury Prize: Jazz ensemble Ezra Collective take home best album as first-time nominees

Ezra Collective has won the 2023 Mercury Prize for their album Where I’m Meant to Be.

After years of jokes mocking the persistent inclusion of the “token jazz album” in the award’s shortlisted nominees, a jazz album has finally won.

As first-time nominees, the jazz outfit were up against stiff competition but ultimately triumphed over alternative electro-pop duo Jockstrap and south London hip-hop artist Loyle Carner, who were pegged as favourites to win the illustrious award, which is given to the best British or Irish album of the year and comes with a £25,000 cash price

The band – comprising drummer Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, and tenor saxophonist James Mollison – were all in attendance at the ceremony.

Other acts to be shortlisted for the award included pop singer RAYE for her triumphant and long-awaited debut, My 21st Century Blues, afro-swing rapper J Hus, and Scotland’s psychedelic hip-hop trio Young Fathers.

Presenting the award, broadcaster Jamz called Where I’m Meant to Be an “uplifting and timely record” that “represents the very best of where we are now in 2023”.

On hearing their name called out, the five bandmates appeared ecstatic as they celebrated in their seats before taking the stage in a whirlwind of red confetti.

Frontman Koleoso quipped: “Let me thank God because if a jazz band winning the Mercury Prize doesn’t make you believe in God I don’t know what will.”

Loyle Carner was among the favourites to win the award (PA)

He went on to speak about the importance of supporting young musical acts, stating: “Let me tell you something serious, something real, we have something special in the UK by way of young musicians so let’s continue to support that.”

Ezra Collective went on to perform for a second time that night, delivering a joyous rendition of their aptly titled song “Victory Dance”.

Prior to the winners being announced, the general consensus among the critics in attendance at the event was that this year’s Mercury Prize was one of the hardest to call in recent history.

Jazz-pop artist, BBC Radio 2 DJ, and regular judge Jamie Cullum told The Independent that this was “a wide open year of beautiful complex and extraordinary albums”.

Similarly, RAYE – who was seen in the audience grinning ear-to-ear when Ezra Collective’s name was announced – echoed Cullum’s sentiment, praising the quality of each entry and suggesting that, in a way, it felt as though “every shortlisted artist was a winner”.

(PA)

The annual ceremony returned to the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, on Thursday night (7 September). It was a starry occasion attended by the shortlisted artists along with judges such as jazz-pop artist Jamie Cullum and musician Anna Calvi.

Many of the nominated acts performed live during the event, including pop singer Jessie Ware, soul singer Olivia Dean, rapper and singer Shygirl, who delivered a mesmerising performance of a track from her 2022 album Nymph, and Irish folk group Lankum.

Of the 12 acts to be shortlisted, only three were not in attendance. J Hus pulled out at the last minute due to illness, while both Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys and dance artist-producer Fred Again are currently away on tour.

Closing the ceremony, Carner offered a poignant and typically flawless performance of his song “HG” to a rousing reception. The 28-year-old was among the favourites to win this evening’s prize with his third album.

(PA)

Hugo is an impressive and deeply personal work that tackles everything from parenthood to race. Tracks such as “Hate” and “Nobody Knows” delve into his conflicting feelings about his identity as a mixed-race man of Guyanese and British heritage, while “Homerton” is a languidly delivered but lyrically piercing study of legacy.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Carner said that he found it “scary” to share his album with the world, which explores his reconciliation with his estranged father as he became a father to his first child in 2020.

“I made it in lockdown when no one was really around, so it was not in a vacuum but it was a safe space,” he said. “The internet is not a safe space.”Carner, who wore a necklace and trousers adorned with designs drawn by his young son, added that his album “is about forgiveness and just not to judge people”.

Several of the shortlisted albums this year came from previous nominees, including Arctic Monkeys, who were shortlisted for a fourth time with their 2022 album, The Car, and Carner, who was last shortlisted in 2017 with his debut, Yesterday’s Gone.

In addition to Ezra Collective, Jockstrap were fellow first-time Mercury Prize nominees. Comprising Cornwall-born vocalist/violist Georgia Ellery and London-based producer Taylor Skye, Jockstrap formed while its members were studying at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

Their Mercury-nominated debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, was released last year and spans multiple genres and influences, from classical to dance and techno.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this year, Ellery said that making music with Skye has been an affirming experience when it comes to her identity: “Who I am, how I want to perceive myself and how I want others to perceive me.”

Both the shortlist and winner of the annual award are selected by an independent judging panel of critics, DJs, fellow musicians and industry experts. The prize was founded in 1992 by Jon Webster and Robert Chandler, as an alternative to the more populist-leaning Brit Awards.

Former Mercury Prize winners include Arlo Parks, who won for her debut Collapsed in Sunbeams in 2021, and rapper Little Simz, who emerged victorious last year with her critically adored fourth record, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Last year’s ceremony was rescheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, moving from its original date of 9 September to 18 October.

See the full list of this year’s shortlisted artists below:

Arctic Monkeys, The Car

Ezra Collective, Where I’m Meant to Be (WINNER)

Fred again.., Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

J Hus, Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware, That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap, I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum, False Lankum

Loyle Carner, hugo

Olivia Dean, Messy

RAYE, My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl, Nymph

Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy