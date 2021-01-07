Mercury, Saturn and Jupiter to appear as rare ‘planetary trio.’ Here’s when to see it

Mercury will join Saturn and Jupiter in the sky this weekend to form a “planetary trio” for the first time in years.

Last month, Jupiter and Saturn aligned to form the “great conjunction” for the first time in nearly 800 years. The two largest planets in the solar system came together on the same day as the winter solstice to mark a major celestial event.

The planets have since moved slightly apart, but they still can be seen in the night sky. Jupiter and Saturn will appear low and near the horizon during the first part of January, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

This weekend, however, they’ll be joined by Mercury for an unusual sight. From Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, Mercury will move past the gas giants and be within “thumb’s width” of Saturn, according to Space.com.

“All three objects will fit within the field of view of binoculars,” Space.com reported. “Mercury and Saturn will be a challenge to see within the evening twilight – except for skywatchers at southerly latitudes, where the sky will darken faster.”

The three planets will appear right next to each other for several days, and they’ll become centered on Jan. 10, according to EarthSky. Mercury will move past Saturn and then Jupiter stating Friday and into Monday evening, NASA reported.

By Jan. 13, stargazers could be able to see the waxing crescent moon, Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury all in the sky, according to NASA.

It’s not a regularly occurring event. Three planets aren’t usually bunched together in the same part of the sky, according to EarthSky. The last time a “planetary trio” happened was in October 2015, EarthSky reported.