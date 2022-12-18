Will Mercury Systems (MRCY) Bounce Back?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Conestoga Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a technology company that serves the defense and aerospace industries. On December 15, 2022, Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) stock closed at $47.47 per share. One-month return of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was -4.63%, and its shares lost 6.96% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has a market capitalization of $2.752 billion.

Conestoga Capital Advisors made the following comment about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY): After reiterating full year guidance, which implied an outsized fiscal fourth quarter, MRCY reported fourth quarter results that fell short of expectations. Further, MRCY gave initial FY23 guidance with revenue inline, but adjusted EBITDA below expectations. Free cash flow also remained weak, an issue MRCY has said should reverse this fiscal year. A positive was bookings, which jumped 27% in the quarter, giving MRCY above average backlog visibility into this fiscal year. Defense spending remains healthy, which should benefit MRCY.”

Aerospace
Aerospace

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) at the end of the third quarter, which was 19 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in another article and shared Aristotle Capital's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Mader Group Limited's ASX:MAD) Stock?

    Mader Group (ASX:MAD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last...

  • Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline

    ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana has extended the registration deadline for a domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, as it considers making some adjustments while it seeks approval for an IMF debt relief programme, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. "The extension... affords Government of Ghana the opportunity to consider suggestions made by all Stakeholders with the aim of adjusting certain measures," the ministry said in its statement, without detailing which points had been contentious. The debt exchange programme will now have an expected settlement date of Jan. 6.

  • Injured bald eagle rescued near boat ramp on Georgia lake

    A bald eagle is safe after being rescued in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon.

  • Multiple Headwinds Dragged Azenta (AZTA) Stock in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Should You Invest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) for a Long-Term?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Smid Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Smid Cap composite declined 4.15% compared to a 0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. Stock selection in Utilities and Basic Materials contributed significantly to […]

  • Here’s Why Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Stock Declined in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Kiwi Rally Set to Fade as Tests Mount for Aggressive RBNZ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in New Zealand’s dollar may fade if a surge in migration and growing concerns over a global recession force the nation’s central bank to rethink its aggressive rate-hike plan.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataTruth Is Reasserting It

  • Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme

    Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German and European Union plans to strengthen the continent's resilience by doing more manufacturing locally after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighted the risks of long, globe-spanning supply chains. Where Intel had originally budgeted for costs of 17 billion euros ($18 billion), prices were now closer to 20 billion euros, the paper said.

  • No Kalibr cruise missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea on 18 December

    As of 18 December, there are no missile carriers armed with Kalibr cruise missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea. Source: Ukrainian Navy Quote: "Up to eight enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea; In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications keeping up to two ships on combat duty; In the Mediterranean Sea, there are nine enemy ships, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total firing capacity of 72 missiles.

  • Benco Services- A Crypto and NFT Marketing Agency Navigating Througha Recession and Surviving the Crypto Winter

    Benco Services- A Crypto and NFT Marketing Agency Navigating Througha Recession and Surviving the Crypto Winter.

  • Hydrogen Projects in Australia Are Struggling to Lure Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesAustralia has only one committed hydrogen project out of a vast pipeline of proposals worth A$266 billion ($178 billion), showing the challenge in becoming a major

  • Jesuits ask victims to come forward in artist abuse case

    Pope Francis' Jesuit order on Sunday asked any more victims to come forward with complaints against a famous Jesuit artist who was essentially let off the hook by the Vatican twice despite devastating testimony by women who said he sexually and spiritually abused them. The Jesuits asked for new evidence against the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik, and offered a timeline about his case in an effort to tamp down the scandal. The scandal exploded this past week after the Jesuits admitted he had been excommunicated for having committed one of the gravest crimes in the Catholic Church — using the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he had engaged in sexual activity.

  • Part of haul from 2019 German museum jewelry heist recovered

    German authorities said Saturday that they have recovered a significant part of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago. Prosecutors and police said in a statement that they secured 31 items in Berlin overnight, including “several pieces that appear to be complete.”

  • Journalist suspended from Twitter describes 'chilling effect'

    STORY: Twitter's unprecedented suspension of at least five journalists drew swift backlash from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations across the globe on Friday.United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. was disturbed by the 'arbitrary' suspensions: "Media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech. From our standpoint, the move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse. And we are remaining in touch with officials at Twitter."Twitter suspended the accounts over claims they revealed the real-time location of owner Elon Musk. "It will definitely have a chilling effect on coverage of him."Aaron Rupar is an independent journalist covering U.S. media and politics, and publisher of the newsletter, 'Public Notice'. On Wednesday he published a newsletter critical of Musk: "I published a newsletter taking a close look at kind of his brand of populism, and how he postures as a populist but he's really kind of appealing to the far right and trying to marginalize people who are already marginalized, trans people, LGBT people."By Thursday, Rupar's popular Twitter account had been suspended. "It seemed like beyond being critics of Elon, the one thing that all of us had in common was that we had linked to the Facebook page tracking his private jets." On Wednesday, Twitter suspended an account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk's private plane using publicly available information.Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of "live location information."A day later, Rupar and several journalists including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were suspended from Twitter with no notice."So in effect, I was banned for something that when I posted it was not a violation of the terms of service, but retroactively was deemed to be that, which obviously has kind of negative implications for anybody who's doing coverage of Elon, where it seems like these rules can change kind of arbitrarily and based on his whims. And I guess the real lesson is that if they want to find a reason to ban people, you know, he can find that they can kind of come up with an explanation later on."Twitter's head of trust and safety said in an email to Reuters the team manually reviewed "any and all accounts" that violated the new privacy policy by posting direct links to the ElonJet account.Officials from France, Germany, the U.K. and the European Union condemned the suspensions, with some saying the platform was jeopardizing press freedom.Rupar said the platform - where he has built a large following - is key to reaching his audience, and a permanent ban would be a major professional setback. "You know, it is kind of a little bit of a disconcerting reminder of how reliant people like myself have become on a platform that until a few months ago, I think we assumed that there were kind of rules of the road, that there was transparency, that you could appeal decisions like this. And what we're seeing is that that's kind of gone out the window and that, you know, it's whatever Elon wants these days is what he gets."

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 88% and 90% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks are trading at bargain prices, and both stocks could soar when economic conditions improve.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report

    The departures add to a company's struggles to finalize the deal.