What Is Mercury Systems's (NASDAQ:MRCY) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 35% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 16% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Mercury Systems Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 67.86 that there is some investor optimism about Mercury Systems. The image below shows that Mercury Systems has a significantly higher P/E than the average (15.0) P/E for companies in the aerospace & defense industry.

Mercury Systems's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Mercury Systems's 68% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 71% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Mercury Systems's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Mercury Systems's US$182m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Mercury Systems's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 67.9, Mercury Systems is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Mercury Systems over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 50.2 back then to 67.9 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.