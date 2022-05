Mercy Fort Smith births: May 2022

Birth announcements

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Elizabeth Harstein and Michael Flood of Fort Smith, a girl, May 1.

Madison Cooper and Christian Howcroft of Fort Smith, a boy, May 1.

Ana Espinoza of Fort Smith, a girl, May 2.

Racheal Fisher of Mulberry, a girl, May 2.

Xitlali Anaya of Fort Smith, a boy, May 3.

Evelyn and Austin Lahera of Fort Smith, a girl, May 3.

Destanie Flute and William Ruminer of Sallisaw, a girl, May 3.

Allison and Justin Rogers of Fort Smith, a girl, May 4.

Natalie Shell and Johnathan Gonzalez of Muldrow, a girl, May 4.

Ashley Farrish of Van Buren, a girl, May 4.

Kyndra and Zachery Martin of Mountain Home, a boy, May 4.

Olivia Rice and Curtis Cotton of Fort Smith, a boy, May 5.

Lauren and Logan Molton of Muldrow, a boy, May 5.

Abbigail Hanna and Kaleb Snow of Fort Smith, a girl, May 5.

Holly and Adam Flores of Cedarville, a boy, May 5.

Amber and Shane Thompson of Greenwood, a girl, May 6.

Loran and Lance Standridge of Booneville, a boy, May 6.

Mayte Vasquez of Fort Smith, a boy, May 7.

Melissa Sivadon and Demetrius Reese of Alma, a boy, May 8.

Jessica and Stacy Wieburg of Booneville, a boy, May 9.

Rebecca and Cy Martin of Fort Smith, a girl, May 9.

Shelby Ardrey of Roland, a girl, May 10.

Frances and Victor Ortiz of Van Buren, a girl, May 10.

Ashley and Tyler Oliver of Parks, a boy, May 11.

Emily and Randall Clark of Charleston, a boy, May 11.

Jaden and Ashley Jackland of Van Buren, a girl, May 11.

Daisy Huesca of Fort Smith, a girl, May 11.

Sahreena Keplar of Muldrow, a girl, May 11.

Stephanie and Aaron Roberts of Fort Smith, a boy, May 11.

Jayla and Brent Goff of Fort Smith, a boy and a girl, May 11.

Jeanette and John Reid of Booneville, a boy, May 12.

Madison and Blake Yates of Fort Smith, a boy, May 12.

Madelyn Conaway of Alma, a girl, May 12.

Kristian Sullivan of Magazine, a girl, May 12.

Amber Elmore of Fort Smith, a boy, May 12.

Vy Phuong and Cuong Phu of Fort Smith, a girl, May 13.

Yaneth Monterrosa and Carlos Gonzalez of Fort Smith, a girl, May 13.

Chelsey and Charles Johnson of Charleston, a girl, May 13.

Danielle and Stephen Wagner of Fort Smith, a boy, May 13.

Amber Crook and Trent Nichols of Fort Smith, a girl, May 14.

Peaches Parker of Booneville, a boy, May 15.

Katelyn Vanhorn of Van Buren, a girl, May 15.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Mercy Fort Smith births: May 2022