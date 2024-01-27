Mercy Hospital Cassville makes $60,000 donation to Crowder Nursing program

Jan. 27—CASSVILLE, Mo. — Crowder College received a $60,000 donation from Mercy Hospital Cassville last week to fund its nursing program at Crowder's Cassville Instructional Center.

"Partnerships with clinical sites are significant to our nursing programs," Sandra Wilson, director of nursing, Crowder College, said in a statement. "Our faculty, staff and students are grateful for the support and opportunities Mercy Cassville has provided through this donation as well as clinical experiences and employment of our students."

Crowder College provides nursing programs at its Cassville, Neosho, McDonald County and Nevada locations.

The four-semester registered nurse program admits up to 150 students at these locations throughout the year.

Applications for the McDonald County and Nevada locations are open through Feb. 1. Cassville and Neosho will be accepting applications May 1-Aug.1.

For more information, visit https://www.crowder.edu/academics/departments/nursing/