Mercy Hospital Joplin earns A for safety from watchdog

Nov. 20—Mercy hospitals in nine communities across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, including Mercy Hospital Joplin, have received A grades in the Leapfrog Group's fall 2023 Hospital Safety Grade.

These locations are among 30% of hospitals across the country to earn the highest possible grade from the national nonprofit patient safety advocate group.

Leapfrog assigns letter grades to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, and the processes in place to prevent harm.

"We know our co-workers do excellent work on a day-to-day basis, so to have their efforts validated by this national organization is a great feeling," said Donna O'Keefe, executive director of quality and patient safety, in a statement. "This is our 17th A grade in the past 18 Leapfrog evaluations, so we're very proud of the dedication our co-workers have to providing safe, high-quality care to their patients every time."

Statewide, Mercy's grades represent a large portion of the total A grades received by all hospitals. In Arkansas, Mercy's two A grades were among six earned throughout the state. Missouri has a total of 13 A grades, five of which are Mercy hospitals. Oklahoma's Mercy hospitals were two of the eight to receive A grades.

"Earning an A grade means Mercy made a true commitment to put patients first," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, in a statement. "We congratulate the leadership, board, clinicians, staff and volunteers who all had a role to play in this achievement."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a hospital ratings program based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer reviewed and free to the public. Grades are updated in the fall and spring.

Details: www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.