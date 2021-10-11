Mercy Hospital strike Day 11: Still no deal

Associated Press

The vast majority of United Auto Workers union members rejected a contract offer from Deere & Co. Sunday that would have delivered at least 5% raises to the workers who make John Deere tractors and other equipment. “The tentative agreement reached by the UAW and John Deere was rejected this evening by a majority of 90% of the membership," UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said in a statement Sunday night. Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere, expressed disappointment that the offer was rejected.