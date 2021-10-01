Mercy Hospital workers on strike
CWA union workers say they are millions of dollars away from coming to an agreement with Catholic Health. They are on strike until a deal is reached.
AT&T has become one of the largest employers in the U.S. to mandate vaccines for a significant number of frontline workers. The telecom company said Wednesday that its employees in the Communications Workers of America union will be required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, “unless they get an approved job accommodation.” CWA represents about 90,000 AT&T workers, the union said.
AT&T said members of the CWA union must be fully vaccinated by February 1, 2022. It had previously required management employees to get a shot.
The leader of Catholic Health says the goal is to reach an agreement by the end of the day to avoid a strike Friday at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.
High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.
Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]
Poor Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Brian Laundrie left his new cell phone at home the day his family says he went for a hike and never returned. The FBI now has that phone.
"You have to remember that drivers spend most of their time on their own. They always remember when someone did something wrong to them," one trucker said.
Many critics on Twitter responded to the Ohio Republican's slam of Democrats in the same mocking way.
Is the Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration ignoring what politicians refer to as "the science" when it comes to natural immunity from the coronavirus?
After facing four appellate losses, a group of public-sector workers is asking the nation’s high court to get their dues back from its former unions.
via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We
“These aren’t leaders of a political movement, they’re leaders of a cult. And they kill," progressive PAC MeidasTouch says about its #TrumpCultKills spot.
The ice cream shop's owner said that the customers threw five frozen desserts and a tip jar at the 15-year-old.
An Aug. 19 showed a US Marine hoist a baby girl to safety over razor wire at Kabul's airport. Hunter Clark appeared to claim he was that Marine.
According to Stephanie Grisham's new book, Trump made the claim to Grisham in early 2020 as he was acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment.
Fans need to feel safe when they attend a football game. | Opinion from Toriano Porter
Smith & Wesson is moving from blue Massachusetts to red Tennessee.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Police Handout/YoutubeJared Benjamin Lafer, who last September drove his SUV through a tiny assemblage of Black Lives Matter protesters in Johnson City, Tennessee, and then sped away — leaving behind a man with a concussion, brain bleed, and two broken legs — will face no charges.On Monday, a Tennessee grand jury returned a “no true” bill — a declaration by jurors that there was not enough evidence to indict the 27-year-old even after a judge had re
Reuters/Jonathan DrakeSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut ties with Corey Lewandowski, a day after angrily dismissing claims that she was having an affair with the former Trump adviser, who had also been advising Noem.A spokesman for the governor, Ian Fury, told Politico: “Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office.”The statement, claiming Lewandowski had “always” been a “volunteer,”