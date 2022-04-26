Mercy Hospitals Springfield names Oklahoma City exec as new president

Mercy Hospitals Springfield has named David Argueta as their new president, according to a press release.

Argueta is currently the chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Argueta replaces Brent Hubbard, who is now chief operating officer for Oklahoma's Integris Health system.

“David is an outstanding, experienced leader with 17 years of health care experience,” said Dr. John Mohart, who leads hospital operations across multiple states as president of Mercy Communities, in a press release. “He has a servant heart, and he will bring his expertise in hospital operations, board relations and co-worker development to the Springfield community.”

According to the press release, Argueta was previously president with CHI St. Luke's hospitals in Texas, as well as vice president of operations at Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest in Waco, Texas.

Both Argueta and Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, will report to Mohart.

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

