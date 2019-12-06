'This is mercy, not justice': Las Vegas shooting victims to split $800M. But how much is pain worth?

On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas opened fire on thousands of country music fans enjoying the open-air Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The ensuing carnage from the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history echoed that of a war zone.

Chelsea Romo, 30, a single mom from Temecula, California, no longer has her left eye. Jason McMillan, 37, a sheriff’s deputy from Riverside, California, took a bullet to the spine. Heather Melton, 51, an orthopedic surgeon from Paris, Tennessee, lost her husband, Sonny.

All told, 58 concert attendees died, more than were 800 injured and thousands more experienced varying degrees of trauma. Some 4,500 plaintiffs retained attorneys to sue MGM Resorts International, Mandalay Bay's parent company, citing the hotel's lax security as the reason Stephen Paddock was able to bring 23 guns up to his suite.

After some controversial legal maneuvering, MGM agreed on Oct. 3 to settle with the plaintiffs and pay out $800 million. Now comes the delicate part — the moment when two retired judges working with input from lawyers will attempt to put a dollar figure on all that pain and suffering.

How much for the death of a spouse? How much for curtailed mobility? How much for emotional trauma? That raw calculus is scheduled to begin next month and the money is expected to be dispensed by late 2020.

One veteran of mass tort cases — defined as involving loss or harm — offers a sober warning about the upcoming fiscal drama: Few will be happy.

“In my experience, justice, fairness, satisfaction, happiness, none of it enters into this equation,” says Kenneth Feinberg, whose Washington, D.C., law firm has administered some of the biggest victim compensation funds in recent memory, including $7.1 billion awarded to victims of the 9/11 attacks and $6.5 billion following the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The idea that money is an adequate substitute for loss or horrible injury is a fallacy,” says Feinberg. “This is mercy, not justice. You do the best you can. And whoever’s handling this should brace themselves for a lot of emotion and anger.”

That would be Jennifer Togliatti of Las Vegas and Louis Meisinger of Los Angeles, two retired judges now in the mediation field. Togliatti and Meisinger were proposed by attorneys for the plaintiffs in an unopposed motion that was approved by a Clark County, Nevada, district court judge on Nov. 12.

Lawyers working for plaintiffs say that two mediators were chosen instead of one because of the complexity of the various cases. While one hails from the town where the incident happened, it was felt that the other should be from California given that many of the plaintiffs and their attorneys were from that state.

The judges declined a request for comment on how the valuation process works, citing an agreement made with attorneys for both MGM and the plaintiffs. But interviews with lawyers representing victims, as well as experts in the tort law field reveal some basics.

Shooting victims must opt into $800M fund

The first step, which will unfold over the next few months, is for victims to discuss with their attorneys the relative merits of opting into the $800 million settlement, which also requires them to waive any claims they have against MGM.

Opting out means being able to move ahead with an individual lawsuit, which must be filed by May 2020. But that approach should be weighed with care, says Craig Eiland, whose Austin, Texas-based firm is handling the cases of around 1,400 MGM shooting plaintiffs.

“It could run several million dollars to prepare your case for trial, and what if the damages you end of getting don’t support that cost?” says Eiland, adding that he anticipates most clients will agree to opt-in so they can move on with their lives. “There are risks in not participating in the settlement.”

While plaintiffs are deliberating that choice — a large number of opt-outs would also mean the pot grows for those opting in — the two judges overseeing the claims administration process will create what amounts to a compensation menu, which sometimes can result in developing a points system for suffering.