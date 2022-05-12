At mercy of zealous residential committees, Shanghai's locked-down vent frustration

David Stanway and Brenda Goh
·4 min read

By David Stanway and Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Last week, Elizabeth Liu and her husband were excited about the prospect of leaving their Shanghai residential compound for the first time in over a month. All but one building in the compound had just been reclassified as low risk after 14 days of no COVID cases.

"My husband put on the hazmat suit and went to pick up our groceries from the supermarket because our building was technically a precautionary zone, she said. "According to law, we should be able to go out."

But after he returned, the couple received a visit from a member of their compound's residential committee and two policemen who told them to stay home.

"Listen to the neighbourhood committee because they know best," Liu quoted one of the policemen as saying.

Known in Chinese as "juweihui", residential committees - comprised of volunteers who receive a daily stipend - have gone into overdrive during the pandemic, helping authorities conduct mass testing, delivering food to people in need and helping to enforce draconian lockdown measures.

But as Shanghai's controls drag into a sixth week, many of the city's juweihui are now targets of public discontent, with residents accusing them of excessive caution and overstepping with arbitrary, heavy-handed measures.

Current Shanghai guidelines say residents can leave their "area" if that area has been classified as "precautionary" but do not define area.

The rules also say residents should only go out for "appropriate activity" but precisely what they are allowed to do depends on the latitude of the juweihui. Although Shanghai government data shows more than 70% of the city's residents are now in precautionary areas, in practice many people have not been allowed beyond their compound's gates.

Residents also complain that the committees are reluctant to disclose exactly what is permitted and often change rules on a whim.

"The juweihui has lots of power in interpreting citywide policies, so I've seen lots of unevenness on the ground," said Yifei Li, sociologist and assistant professor at NYU-Shanghai, who has spent the last month under lockdown.

"But what frustrates me most is when they keep changing their rules about what's allowed and what's not," he said. "That just adds so much unpredictability to what already is a precarious situation."

Asked by Reuters about the uneven enforcement of rules by the juweihui, the Shanghai government declined to comment. It said, however, in an April 12 post on its Wechat social media account that each district had the authority to implement tougher restrictions according to circumstances.

CHAPERONED TO SHOPS

For their part, residential committee members have also been pushed to their limits by the lockdown. Some committee directors have even been removed from their positions after being named by the Shanghai government for failing to take responsibility for COVID prevention.

"It has been very difficult," said a juweihui volunteer in a large compound in central Shanghai who declined to be identified. "We also didn't expect the lockdown to last this long."

Residential committees are tasked with mediating between the people and their district government - a role enshrined in law in 1989 as the ruling Communist Party sought to extend its reach after widespread unrest.

While the law defines them as "autonomous", it says the committees are responsible for implementing state policy and issuing state propaganda. The law also stipulates they "must not make orders by force" - a clause that some residents argue means they have no legal authority to confine people in their homes.

In the meantime, frustration grows.

At one compound in central Shanghai, residents told Reuters that a committee volunteer said she was unable to grant them permission to leave their apartments, even though they had been COVID-free throughout the outbreak.

Another group living in the Pudong district in Shanghai's east was allowed to visit a supermarket across the road but was escorted by their residential committee chief and led home 45 minutes later, a move one resident mockingly described as a "school trip".

The juweihui "clearly think that they're doing us a great service by limiting our freedom," said NYU-Shanghai's Li.

(Reporting by David Stanway, Brenda Goh, Zoey Zhang, Andrew Galbraith and Engen Tham; Additional reporting by Martin Pollard in Beijing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia might annex occupied Kherson; Russian soldier first to face war crimes trial: Live Ukraine updates

    Kherson's Russia-appointed leaders want the city annexed by Russia. Foes say they might as well try joining 'Mars or Jupiter.' Latest Ukraine news.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Bedoya, giving Democrats FTC control

    The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to be a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, giving President Joe Biden's Democrats control of the agency. Bedoya, who teaches at Georgetown Law School, was confirmed on a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. Bedoya's confirmation gives Democrats a 3-2 majority among FTC commissioners.

  • Gas prices hit a record high on Tuesday, surpassing records set in March

    Experts say gas prices could continue to climb through Memorial Day, and drivers can expect volatility in the summer months.

  • U.S. Charges Alleged Cocaine Kingpin With Scamming Government out of COVID Relief Funds

    Serbian Ministry of Foreign AffairsAn international crime boss at the top of an organization known for dismembering rivals with chainsaws is facing federal charges on a more mundane allegation: applying for, and receiving, a COVID-19 bailout prosecutors say he wasn’t entitled to.Mileta Miljanić, the Bosnian-born head of “Group America,” a “brutal cocaine trafficking network” with alleged links to the Gambino crime family and at least a dozen murders to its credit, defrauded the Small Business Ad

  • Chriselle Lim and Love, Bonito Team on AAPI Heritage Month and Mental Health Initiative

    The influencer and the Southeast Asia-based brand are joining forces to provide mental health resources for Asian American communities.

  • Shares drop as stubborn U.S. inflation stokes worries on rates, economy

    Stocks fell and the dollar held firm on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation persistently high, and investors worried about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it. U.S. markets whipsawed after the news, then closed sharply lower. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% in a bumpy Asia session.

  • Shanghai disease control officer lays down law defending quarantine measures

    An official with Shanghai's disease control centre defended the strict imposition of COVID quarantine measures, rejecting accusations from critics that officials were overstepping their authority. In a battle to stifle China's largest COVID-19 outbreak, Shanghai has forced neighbours of positive cases to move into central quarantine facilities, even if they have tested negative, spurring outrage and raising questions of legality among residents and experts. Sun said a clause in China's infectious disease law says that every individual was obliged to comply with measures adopted by the CDC and other health care agencies to prevent the spread of disease.

  • China urges cooperation as South Korea's new president takes office

    China's vice-president has told South Korea's new leader that Beijing hopes for more strategic communication and high-level exchanges, a message delivered after he attended Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration in Seoul on Tuesday. Wang Qishan said South Korea and China "are important cooperation partners as well as close neighbours" with common interests, and should strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. "The two si

  • Palestinians protest killing of Al Jazeera reporter

    STORY: Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Wednesday over the death of an Al Jazeera reporter who was killed during an Israeli raid in the occupied West bank.Graphic footage shows the immediate aftermath of the moment 51-year-old Palestinian-American TV reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the city of Jenin.The White House strongly condemned the killing and called for an investigation into her death, which has sparked outrage among Palestinians…Many waved Palestinian flags as they took to the streets in Jerusalem to express their anger and sadness. [PROTESTER] "She's a Palestinian citizen, we don't want to say she's a journalist, she is a human who was killed in cold blood, she was executed in front of all cameras and we saw that. We are here to express our sadness and anger in a peaceful and legitimate manner.”The veteran journalist had been covering the latest arrest operation launched by the Israeli military amid deadly Arab attacks in Israel.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Al Jazeera blamed Israeli forces for her death, describing it as a blatant, cold-blooded murder.Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Abbas was making unfounded allegations before Israel had conducted a "thorough investigation".Bennett said it appeared likely that Palestinians "firing indiscriminately" were responsible.Another Al Jazeera reporter, Ali al-Samudi, was also shot. Speaking to Reuters from a hospital, he said he and Abu Akleh were clearly identified as member of the press."We were obvious. We made sure to walk right in front of the army patrols so that they can see us and they saw us, after we went to a road where there were no armed people, no civilians and there was no shooting and no incidents there, we were shocked by the shooting. I was lucky and I turned my back when the first bullet was shot and injured my back, they wanted to kill me."Journalists in Arab countries also gathered on Wednesday to protest her death, many carrying her picture and lighting candles in her honor.

  • Republican leader asks for Democratic nomination to FTC be pulled

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell urged the Biden administration on Tuesday to reconsider its nomination of privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, possibly extending the Democrats' inability to take control of the agency. McConnell said Bedoya has publicly criticized police, among other allegations.

  • Susan Collins Calls Cops Over Chalk Message On Abortion Rights

    The Maine Republican previously voted against a bill that would codify Roe v. Wade, which the Supreme Court is poised to overturn this summer.

  • Hunter Biden investigation: Grassley, Johnson demand answers on possible recusal of DOJ, Delaware officials

    Two GOP senators demanded answers on whether officials involved in the Hunter Biden investigation have recused themselves due to potential conflicts of interest.

  • Former Oklahoma Officers Charged in Death of Unarmed Black Man

    Former Oklahoma police officers are facing manslaughter charges after they fatally shot an unarmed Black man in December 2021, according to NBC News.

  • A Second MAGA Clerk in Colorado Also Breached Voting Machines

    Elbert County Clerk via TwitterAfter a months-long court battle, Colorado officials have finally retrieved hard drives containing data that was smuggled from a county’s voting machines. But it’s still unclear who accessed that data—or what a conspiracy-promoting set of Coloradans hope to do with it.Following a court order last Wednesday, Dallas Schroeder, clerk of Elbert County, Colorado, returned two hard drives containing his county’s election machine data. Schroeder previously testified that

  • Ukraine Latest: US Looks at Sending New, Tank-Busting Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is looking to send to Ukraine an advanced version of a dive-bombing, armor-piercing drone, as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t want to escalate the war into a full-blown conflict with NATO. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve

  • Security Service of Ukraine publishes a conversation in which a Russian woman calls for the torture of Ukrainian children

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 10:29 The Security Service of Ukraine is publishing evidence that some of Russia's "civilians" are encouraging their soldiers to kill and torture Ukrainian children.

  • Sen. Susan Collins Crowned ‘Snowflake Of The Year’ Over Chalk Drawing Freakout

    "Chalk is as lasting as Susan Collins' moral stance on anything," one critic hit back at the Maine Republican.

  • California trans child molester Hannah Tubbs charged with first-degree murder

    Hannah Tubbs, a transgender California inmate convicted of molesting a child, has been charged with murder.

  • Ukrainian soldier treated at hospital in Donetsk

    An injured serviceman was seen being rushed into a hospital in the Donetsk region after it was rocked by new attacks on Monday.

  • For Supreme Court justices, secrecy is part of the job

    Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black was hospitalized, his health failing, when he gave his son Hugo Jr. an order: Burn the papers. Black, who served on the court from 1937 until just before his death in 1971, isn't alone among the Supreme Court's justices in what can seem like a sometimes extreme desire for secrecy. Supreme Court justices have long prized confidentiality.