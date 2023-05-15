Meredith man arrested on federal charges

May 15—A Meredith resident was arrested pursuant to a warrant for charges in U.S. Federal Court.

According to a media release, Delaware County sheriff's deputies responded to the town of Meredith, Wednesday, May 10, to assist U.S. Homeland Security Units with the location and apprehension of Charles P. Bodie III, 48. Bodie had an active U.S. Federal Court Warrant for the alleged offense of sexual exploitation of a child.

The agencies conducted surveillance of the property where Bodie was living, and arrested Bodie Thursday, May 11, the release said. Bodie was transported to the Delaware County Correctional Facility, where he was to be held until he is transported to the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York at a later date for arraignment, the release said. If found guilty, the charge could carry a sentence of imprisonment of not less than 15 years but no more than 30 years, the release said.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.