Meriden gang member gets 65 years in prison on murder, gun charges

A former Meriden man was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison by in relation to a 2020 murder in that community, according to state officials.

Trevor Outlaw, 35, was found guilty of murder by a jury on Feb. 23, 2022, according to state officials. He also was found guilty of carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.

The sentence “stems from the shooting death of a rival gang member, Giovanni Rodriguez”, 24, on June 21, 2020, in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn & Suites hotel, 900 East Main St., Meriden, according to state officials.

Prosecutors introduced “evidence during the February trial that Outlaw and an accomplice were alerted to Rodriguez’s presence at the hotel by an associate. Evidence established that Outlaw, the passenger in a slow rolling car, opened fire on Rodriguez with a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun as Rodriguez removed items from his car in the hotel parking lot,” state officials said in a release. “Mortally wounded by the gunfire, Rodriguez attempted to flee on foot, ultimately collapsing near the hotel entrance door.”

Prosecutors have said the slaying was the result of conflict between rival gangs.