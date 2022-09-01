Meriden man arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash, multi-state police pursuit

A Meriden man was arrested in connection to a multi-state police pursuit after a hit-and-run crash in Massachusetts in July, according to the Connecticut State Police.

On July 10, Troop C was notified that a gray Nissan Altima with Connecticut plates registered to Ean Nosal, 24, was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Charlton, Massachusetts with reported injuries and had fled an attempted motor vehicle stop.

Massachusetts State Police notified Connecticut troopers that they had attempted a second motor vehicle stop on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge, but stopped pursuing the Nissan near the state line.

Connecticut state troopers then observed a gray Nissan with visible front-end damage on I-84 west near Exit 71 shortly after. The Nissan was traveling at a high speed in the left lane and at one point passed the flow of traffic on the left shoulder, state police said.

Troopers tried to pull the Nissan over after clocking its speed at around 110 mph, but the Nissan ignored the attempt and continued “operating erratically,” police said. The trooper then canceled the attempt and turned its lights and sirens off near Exit 70, according to state police.

Another trooper saw the same Nissan traveling west near Exits 68 and 69 and attempted to pull it over but was unable to, according to state police.

State police were able to locate the Altima at Nosal’s family member’s address in Burlington, but did not find Nosal there. The family member told police that Nosal parked the car there earlier in the night and had gone back to Meriden.

Troopers applied for an arrest warrant for Nosal from the Rockville Superior Court and it was granted, state police said.

Nosal turned himself into Troop C in Tolland on Aug. 26 and was arrested. He was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving.

He was released from custody on a $7,500 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Sept. 7.