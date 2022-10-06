Meriden man sentenced to eight years for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

A Meriden man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Christian Diaz, 28, of Meriden, was sentenced Wednesday after accepting a plea agreement; he will spend eight years of a 20-year suspended sentence behind bars, followed by ten years on probation, according to a statement by New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office.

Investigators alleged that when Diaz was 18 in the spring of 2013, he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl two or three times while she was home and her mother was at work, records show.

Diaz pleaded guilty in August to third-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and illegal sexual contact in New Haven Superior Court, according to the state’s attorney’s office said.

The girl spoke at Diaz’s sentencing and told the court that she was “ready to reclaim her life,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

“I am not what happened to me. I am what I choose to become,” she told the court.

The state’s attorney’s office said that Diaz will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.