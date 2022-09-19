Meriden man sentenced to six years for shooting, carjacking

A Meriden man was sentenced to six years in prison for a carjacking and an unrelated shooting on the same day in October of 2020, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.

Judge Gerald Harmon sentenced Josaun Munoz, 37, to 15 years in prison, suspended after six years, served followed by four years of probation in New Haven Superior Court on Monday. At least five of the six years he was sentenced to are mandatory, according to the court.

His sentencing was a result of a plea agreement.

Munoz pleaded guilty on July 25 to first-degree robbery for a carjacking and first-degree attempted assault for a shooting. The two charges stem from two separate reported crimes that occurred on Oct. 3, 2020, the State’s Attorney’s office said.

An investigation from the Meriden police revealed that Munoz and several codefendants carjacked a woman at gunpoint. During the carjacking, one of the attackers struck the victim in the head, the State’s Attorney’s office said.

Further investigations found that Munoz was involved in an exchange of gunfire with another group in a parking lot at a Meriden gas station the same day. Video evidence helped police establish that Munoz and another defendant fired weapons at another person, the State’s Attorney’s office said.