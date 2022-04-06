Meriden murder suspect found dead, police say

A suspect in a Meriden murder has taken his own life as detectives were closing in on him, police said.

Police said they were looking for Tyrese Worthy, 36, Tuesday when they learned he had died in New Haven. They had a warrant for his arrest on charges of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of risk of injury to a minor in connection with the fatal shooting last month of Dominique Curtis outside a Meriden apartment complex.

They had a second warrant with robbery and theft charges for a gunpoint carjacking police allege Worthy did after the homicide.

For the first time, police referred to Curtis’ death as an act of domestic violence. They also said Curtis’ children were in the area at the time of the shooting.

According to police, the homicide happened about 9:30 p.m. March 20 outside the Atrium Condominium Association, 1274 East Main Street. Police received several 911 calls about the gunfire, and at the same time, police Capt. George Delmastro found three children hiding behind a nearby business.

Patrol officers arrived and found Curtis lying in the apartment complex driveway with several gunshot wounds, police said. Despite the life-saving measures of medical personnel, Curtis died.

Police said they learned Worthy had run from the scene and was knocking on doors in nearby neighborhoods in an attempt to use residents’ phones. He then allegedly carjacked a driver in the area of an I-91 ramp at Preston Avenue, police said.

Area departments were told to be on the lookout for Worthy, who police said also violated his probation from a previous charge.

While writing the warrants and submitting them to the court for approval, Meriden police also worked with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to find Worthy. The agencies include the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office; the U.S. Attorney’s Office; the U.S. Marshal Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Department of Probation and police departments in New Haven, Hartford, Middletown and Wallingford.

Police also provided the numbers of Connecticut’s domestic violence hotlines, 1-888-774-2900 (English) and 1-844-831-9200 (Spanish).

“The Meriden Police Department takes domestic violence incidents seriously and encourages anyone who witnesses these incidents or knows someone who may be in a violent relationship to reach out for help,” police said.

