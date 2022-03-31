Meriden music teacher charged with sexually assaulting student in Wallingford

A music teacher from Meriden has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his students who is a minor, the Wallingford Police Department said on Wednesday.

Adam R. Romo, 36, of 85 Bradley Ave. in Meriden, turned himself in on a warrant earlier this month and is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, according to Wallingford police.

Romo allegedly assaulted one student — a minor whose age or gender were not released by police — several times while he was working as a Mariachi music teacher in Wallingford, police said.

Police responded to a home on Washington Street in Wallingford about 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 31 for reports of a sexual assault and began investigating. They found that Romo also allegedly made sexual advances toward other students, police said.

Romo is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and six counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He has been released from custody on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court in Meriden on Friday.