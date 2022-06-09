Meriden police investigating bullet hole at Maloney High School

The Meridan Police Department is investigating a bullet hole discovered in a third-floor window at Maloney High School last week.

School staff discovered what looked like a bullet hole in a window while conducting routine window inspections on June 2. Police began their investigation on Monday when they were notified of the damage.

While investigating Monday, detectives found a small-caliber projectile was lodged into pipe insulation at Maloney, according to a release from the Meriden Police Department.

It is unknown when the incident took place, police said. They have not received any recent calls in the area and there is no known video footage capturing the incident, according to the release.

The case is currently under investigation by school resource officer Markhugh Arscott and detectives. Anyone with information can contact Arscott at 203-630-6201 or marscott@meridenct.gov.