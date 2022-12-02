Meriden woman charged with DUI, drug possession after speeding into construction zone, state police say

A Meriden woman was charged with a DUI after she drove into a blocked construction zone on Interstate 691 in Meriden on Thursday night, according to the Connecticut State Police.

A state police sergeant was stationed on I-691 westbound near the Exit 7 off-ramp in Meriden around 8:15 p.m. when a driver tried to enter into a blocked construction zone, state police said. The ramp was occupied by construction workers working on a highway construction project. There were posted signs, cones and trucks with flashing yellow lights to signal the construction to drivers.

State police said the sergeant observed a blue station wagon driving at a high rate of speed in the center lane of the highway before slowing down and making an abrupt turn onto the off-ramp. The sergeant activated his lights to try to get the vehicle to stop and to alert workers. The vehicle stopped approximately halfway down the Exit 7 off-ramp, state police said.

The sergeant then observed that the driver of the Subaru Legacy, identified as 35-year-old Natasha Cabrera, was showing signs of impairment, state police said. Police administered a field sobriety test that she reportedly failed, according to state police. She was arrested and the vehicle was towed from the scene, state police said.

State police said she then told the troopers that she was in possession of “PCP,” which was then seized and taken as evidence.

Cabrera was transported to Troop I in Bethany and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain an established lane in a construction zone and operating without a license.

She was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Meriden Superior Court on Dec. 16.