Meriden woman sentenced to 40 years for murdering 8-year-old son, setting fire to home

A Meriden woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for suffocating her 8-year-old son and intentionally setting fire to their home in 2016, according to a statement from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr.

Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced by Judge Jon M. Alander to 40 years in prison on the murder charge and 10 years on the second-degree arson charge with the two sentences to be served concurrently. A Superior Court jury in New Haven found her guilty on both charges on Nov. 8, 2022.

According to evidence and testimony during the trial, Karin Ziolkowski suffocated her son, Elijah Ziolkowski, in their Meriden home on Nov. 14, 2016, then intentionally set two fires — one in the bedroom and another in the basement. The fire marshal had determined that tiki torch fluid was used to start the blaze.

The child was not able to be resuscitated on scene and his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to court records. The medical examiner determined the boy died of both asphyxiation and a lethal dose of an antihistamine, commonly found in Benadryl, officials said in 2016.

Ziolkowski was arrested in October 2017 in North Carolina. Arrest records indicated that she was struggling with depression and marital issues before Elijah was killed.

In the weeks before Elijah’s death, a judge dismissed a divorce case between Karin Ziolkowski and her husband for lack of diligence. Karin Ziolkowski’s stepmother alleged that her husband was verbally abusive, something Karin later told investigators, according to previous reports.

“Our thoughts are with Elijah’s family at this time,” Doyle said in a statement on Tuesday. “Though nothing can bring back Elijah or lessen the pain of his loved ones. We hope today’s prison sentence brings Elijah’s family some measure of peace now that the person responsible for his senseless and unimaginable death has been brought to justice.”