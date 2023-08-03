Meridenbrothersarrested after a 'large number' of destructive CT car burglaries, police say

Aug. 2—While many of the burglaries took place in Greater Hartford, Moffo said, other towns in Connecticut were affected as well. In many cases, Moffo said, the targeted vehicles were physically damaged to enable the suspect or suspects to access the passenger compartment.

In recent days, Farmington police, Meriden police, Windsor Locks police and other local law enforcement agencies have issued statements alerting the public to car break-ins, though it was not immediately clear if those crimes were among the ones Moffo was referring to.

More than 40 vehicle windows were reported smashed on Meriden's East Side on the night of July 26. Nearly two dozen cars in Farmington's southeast section were vandalized Monday morning, according to Farmington police. Similar incidents also occurred in Newington and New Britain, Lt. Matthew Corcoran, a Farmington police spokesperson, said.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, members of the West Hartford Police Department's Community Support Unit located the Toyota RAV4 stopped in the 630 block of Hartford Road in New Britain, according to Moffo. The SUV bore stolen license plates at the time and had earlier been reported stolen in the city, Moffo said.

The two occupants of the car, identified as the Mercados, were detained at the scene as officers investigated, Moffo said. Eight license plates were recovered in total, four of which had been stolen, Moffo said.

West Hartford police charged the Mercados with first-degree larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of burglar's tools, according to Moffo. Victor Mercado was also charged with several motor vehicle offenses and four counts of theft of plates, and Samuel Mercado was also charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle (second offense), Moffo said.

Several other area agencies also sought the brothers, including the Meriden Police Department, according to Moffo. In addition, Moffo said, Victor Mercado was wanted by the Wethersfield and Seymour police departments, and Samuel Mercado was wanted by the Farmington and Cromwell police departments.

Following arrest, Victor Mercado was held on $25,000 bond pending a scheduled appearance at Hartford Criminal Court Tuesday, according to Moffo. Samuel Mercado, also assigned a $25,000 bond, was released into the custody of the Farmington Police Department, Moffo said.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries or other similar incidents can contact the West Hartford Police Department via the department's tip line by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

