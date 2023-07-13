Meridencitymanager charged with DUI granted admission to impaired driving program

Jul. 13—Quinn said an evaluation will be conducted to determine which path Coon will take, but he expects Coon will do the intervention programming. He added that Coon has been taking his own actions to address the issue as well.

The judge also ordered Coon to attend one Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel, Quinn said.

In April, Coon was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. If Coon successfully completes the impaired driving program, those charges will be dismissed.

The charges date to April 26, when state police say they received a call around 1:50 a.m. about a vehicle heading the wrong way on Route 3 from Wethersfield toward Glastonbury and East Hartford.

Following reports were that the vehicle then attempted to enter Route 2 via an off-ramp, and while negotiating a curve, the driver lost control, went off the roadway and rolled over, according to state police.

Coon was given a field sobriety test afterward, which he did not perform to standard, state police said.

Following the arrest, the city council allowed Coon to keep his job with stipulations that he not drive city vehicles for three years and that he take part in the employee assistance program.