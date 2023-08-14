Meridenmanwas going 50 mph over speed limit when he killed woman, police say

Aug. 14—Reyes turned himself in Friday and was charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving. He is free after posting a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.

According to police, the crash happened in the 100 block of Main Street around 3:30 a.m. on March 12. Acosta was driving westbound on Main Street at the time, heading home. Reyes, who also lives nearby, came up behind Acosta at speeds over 80 mph, and attempted to pass her in the eastbound lane, police said. The speed limit on Main Street is 30 mph.

Reyes then crashed into Acosta as she attempted to turn into her driveway, hitting the side of her car and trapping her inside, police said.

Acosta had to be extricated and was taken to Midstate Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Reyes suffered minor injuries.

