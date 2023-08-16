Meridenpolicelooking for owner of kitten found in stolen vehicle
Aug. 15—"We are hopeful someone recognizes our adorable feline friend and can help us reunite him with his owner," the police department said.
The kitten was found inside of a vehicle that crashed with a police cruiser Aug. 10. The occupants fled on foot and were all captured, according to police.
Meriden police and several other agencies were looking for the vehicle in connection with a 48-hour crime spree. Police have arrested two adults and four juveniles concerning armed robberies spanning multiple towns.
That morning, police said the group drove head-on at Meriden police officers and civilians before swerving away at the last moment. Officers found three stolen vehicles with suspects at Hubbard Park and, as officers approached, the suspects lit a car on fire and fled in the other two, according to police.
Anyone who recognizes the kitten is asked to call the Meriden Animal Control Unit at 203-235-4179 or Meriden Police Communications at 203-238-1911.
—
Connecticut Lottery to begin search for new CEO
—
Medical board: CT doctor suspended for having sex with patient