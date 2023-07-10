Meridenpolicesearch neighborhood for evidence in fatal stabbing

Jul. 10—"We are actively looking for any items of evidentiary value" that may have been discarded in connection with the stabbing death of Justin Sloan Sr. on Saturday, McKay said.

Police were called to the 800 block of Hanover Road at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man in the road.

At the scene, officers discovered Sloan had suspected stab wounds. First responders took Sloan to Midstate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, Sgt. Michael Boothroyd said in a news release over the weekend.

Investigators identified Josue Ortega-Torres, 19, as the suspect, leading to a standoff lasting several hours at his home on Melville Avenue, according to Boothroyd.

Ortega-Torres was eventually taken into custody and charged with murder and is being held on a $5 million bond, Boothroyd said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jad Hadir at JHadir@MeridenCT.gov or at 203-630-6250.