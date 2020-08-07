    Advertisement

    Meridian Bioscience: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

    CINCINNATI (AP) _ Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $27.5 million.

    The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

    The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $84.8 million in the period.

    Meridian Bioscience expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.01 to $1.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $245 million to $250 million.

    Meridian Bioscience shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIVO

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.