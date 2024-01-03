Meridian Elementary introduces new superintendent, principal

Jan. 2—The Sutter County Superintendent of Schools recently introduced Chris Meyer as the new superintendent and principal of the Meridian Elementary School District.

Meyer maintains an extensive background in education, having worked for several schools in the Marysville Joint Unified School District and more recently Highlands Community Charter School.

After graduating from El Dorado High School in Placerville, Meyer studied at Biola University in La Mirada on a track scholarship before transferring to California State University, Sacramento. Meyer said that coming out of high school, he knew immediately that he wanted to pursue a career in education.

"I had the passion for helping others' lives, especially coming out of high school and watching others struggle. It was my ideal that I could be a great educator to help others understand what they were being taught," Meyer said.

After obtaining a bachelor's degree in social science, Meyer began his first teaching position at San Juan High School in Citrus Heights. He moved on to a series of administrative roles after achieving "everything he could possibly do in the classroom."

"It was just what could I do to help everyone else? Not just my students, but other educational leaders. How can we help pull together? I realized that I had a higher calling to go to the next level," Meyer said.

His first administrative position was at Marysville High School where he served as vice principal. Meyer continued to advance his career as an administrator for Foothill Intermediate School, McKenney Intermediate School, Cordua Elementary School and community and court schools under the Yuba County Office of Education.

After spending six years with the County Office of Education, Meyer became a site leader for Highlands Community Charter, an adult education school offering high school diploma programs, English as a second language courses, and career technical education.

"(Working with Highlands) just continued that passion for helping every different type of learner really get what's best for them to move forward. With Highlands, it was specifically to understand English better and help them on a pathway to better job opportunities," he said.

With his extensive background in education, Meyer said he was drawn to the potential of a small school district like Meridian Elementary. The district is unique in that there is a teaching component alongside the role of superintendent and principal, he said.

"It really has allowed me to come back to the traditional role of K-8 levels and zero in on the specific needs of the students, retaining that same passion I have always had for excellence; bringing excellence to the school optimally so they can have all their needs met and really enjoy their surroundings at the same time," Meyer said.

Moving forward, Meyer hopes to foster growth with Meridian Elementary in terms of opportunity and drive within the community.

"I want us to become a school where parents and of course their children say, 'I want to go there.' It's a school where of course everybody who lives there attends due to districting. However, I want other districts that are close by to say, 'You know, that's a school that I want my child to go to,' and for their child to say, 'Hey, I want to go there. They have great programs. They make education fun,'" Meyer said.