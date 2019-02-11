How Do Meridian Energy Limited’s (NZSE:MEL) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Meridian Energy Limited (NZSE:MEL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Meridian Energy:

0.048 = NZ$375m ÷ (NZ$8.6b – NZ$843m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Meridian Energy has an ROCE of 4.8%.

See our latest analysis for Meridian Energy

Is Meridian Energy’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Meridian Energy’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Renewable Energy industry average of 8.2%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Meridian Energy stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

NZSE:MEL Last Perf February 11th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Meridian Energy’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Meridian Energy has total liabilities of NZ$843m and total assets of NZ$8.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 9.8% of its total assets. Meridian Energy has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Meridian Energy’s ROCE

Nevertheless, there are potentially more attractive companies to invest in. But note: Meridian Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).