Meridian Group International (MGI) announces the appointment of IT industry Executive Jeff Murray as its new CEO

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Meridian Group International, a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company, announced today the appointment of Jeff Murray as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Jeff will lead the company in accelerating its move to help Meridian's customers gain greater value from their technology investments by helping them diversify and stabilize investments across the IT lifecycle and the deployment of innovative, flexible financing programs.

Jeff is an IT industry executive with more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry. With proven executive leadership in both public and privately held companies, he has built and led multinational teams and businesses focused on solving complex business and mission-critical operational challenges for governments and large companies around the globe, including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, financial services, internet service providers, Defense agencies, and social media giants. His foundation is based in engineering and his passion is for building highly successful businesses that leverage IT capabilities to improve business, operational, and social outcomes.

"We are excited to have Jeff join Meridian Group International as its new Chief Executive Officer," said Susan Sentell, Lead Director of MGI. "His proven successful leadership in the IT industry combined with his visionary approach to the markets and customers MGI serves will help lead the company to even greater success."

"I am honored to join Meridian Group International as its CEO," said Jeff. "The company has a long history of success in helping customers get the most from their IT and operational investments. The company is in a great position to accelerate its growth across all markets and is in a true leadership position when it comes to its innovative leasing and financing programs. Meridian's managed IT services, cybersecurity, flexible cloud solutions, and artificial intelligence investments combined with its innovative financial services offerings will help lead us into a very promising future."

About Meridian Group International

Meridian Group International is a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company. Meridian combines deep global expertise and end-to-end capabilities with the world's leading technologies to deliver creative solutions that fuel new business outcomes. From ideation, implementation, management, and financing, Meridian helps its clients solve complex business, technology, and finance challenges.

