Meridian homicide suspect arrested in Florida

Sep. 20—A suspect in an August 2022 homicide investigation was recently arrested in Florida and will be brought back to Meridian to face charges, Meridian Police Department announced Tuesday.

James Lanier Jr., 25, was arrested on Sept. 5 as part of a joint effort between MPD's Criminal Investigation Division and the North Florida Region U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

Det. Chanetta Stevens said Lanier is wanted for the death of 26-year-old DaJon Huggins, who was found shot to death in a vehicle in the 2200 block of 22nd Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2022.

Lanier will be extradited to Meridian where he will be formally charged, Stevens said. Bond was set at $1 million.

"We would also like to thank the community for your assistance in locating Lanier," Stevens said. "If we continue to work together we can bring change to our community."

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com