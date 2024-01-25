Meridian Life: Life After The Badge with Billy Sollie

Jan. 25—In the February cover story, Meridian Life magazine talks with former Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie, who is adapting to a new way of life after nearly 50 years keeping watch over Meridian and Lauderdale County residents. This edition also features college student Kennedy Grice, whose life changed in a matter of minutes last January when she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest; Emmy Award-winning cartoonist Byron Vaughns; Donna Owen and the Audubon Society's Christmas Bird Count; the Around Town Carousels Abound community art project; Darrin Mitchell Jr. and his BTBY fitness initiative; Diamond Jim's & Mrs. Donna's Steakhouse; and a new travel column, Along For The Ride, featuring day trips in Mississippi. The February edition of Meridian Life, produced by The Meridian Star, is free and available at many area retail and business locations, as well as the newspaper office in downtown Meridian while supplies last. Additionally, a link to the digital version of Meridian Life can be found at meridianstar.com

