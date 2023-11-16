Meridian man arrested for allegedly harassing someone about their Latin descent

A 63-year-old Meridian man was arrested after police alleged he repeatedly vandalized vehicles and left notes harassing another resident about their Latin descent, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.

Meridian officers have responded to four separate reports of vandalism since Oct. 16 in the 2000 block of South Luxury Lane, the release said. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of two felonies: malicious harassment and malicious injury to property, police said.

Malicious harassment — often referred to as Idaho’s hate crime law — is the “intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, or national origin,” according to the statute.

“I want to be clear: This type of behavior is not a reflection of the values we hold dear as a community and is not tolerated,” Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said in the release. “We condemn any act motivated by bias, prejudice, or hatred and will continue to actively promote a culture of inclusivity and understanding.”

The suspect is being held at the Ada County Jail, according to the release. He’ll likely go before a judge at the Ada County Courthouse on Thursday, when the judge will set bond.