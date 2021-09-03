Meridian man charged after drug bust

Sep. 3—A Meridian man is in custody following a Wednesday drug bust.

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department SWAT team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of 26th Ave., said LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun,

Willie Bernard Lewis, 35, was arrested without incident at the scene, Calhoun said.

Lewis was charged with two counts in sale of methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine,with intent, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Lewis being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility and has no bond.