Meridian man charged with murder following wife's death at McCall

Mar. 2—A 55-year-old Meridian man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in McCall on Feb. 18.

Mark Edward Dooley is facing those charges in Valley County, according to court records.

According to KTVB.com of Boise, Dooley was booked into the Ada County Jail on Monday on the first-degree murder charge, as well as charges of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault. Dooley is accused of killing his wife, Lynne Ellen Dooley, on Feb. 18.

On that date, officers from the McCall Police Department and Valley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of domestic violence at a house along the 100 block of Eagle Shores Court, according to KTVB.com. While police were en route, they received notice that shots had been fired in the home.

At the time of the incident, police said a 55-year-old male was injured during the dispute, but he wasn't named, according to The Star News of McCall.

The probable cause document associated with Dooley's murder charge has been sealed at this time, according to court records.