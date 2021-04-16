Meridian man charged after traffic stop

Bianca Moorman, The Meridian Star, Miss.
·1 min read

Apr. 16—A Meridian man faces several charges following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop.

Walter Lee Smith, 39 was arrested and charged after a traffic stop near the intersection of 10th and 8th Street, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

During the stop, a deputy found Smith in possession of meth, cocaine and a firearm, Calhoun said.

Smith, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

Smith is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

