Meridian man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Boise man. He faces more charges

A 21-year-old Meridian man was convicted by a 12-person jury of fatally shooting a Boise man at least eight times in September 2021.

Timmothy Morgan was found guilty after a six-day trial of the second-degree murder of Lamont “Bam” Rogers at the intersection of Sixth and Grove streets, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Rogers was 28.

“I extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Rogers’ family and friends,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement. “Thank you to the jury for their time and attention on this case. I also want to thank my trial team for their hard work on this case and the Boise Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation.”

Morgan, who could face up to life in prison under Idaho law, still faces three jury trials for several additional felony charges, including rape and intimidating a witness.

He is expected to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on May 2 at the Ada County Courthouse.

An Idaho man was accused of murder. Now his bail has been set at $4.4 million

Update: Ada coroner says 28-year-old killed in Boise had multiple gunshot wounds