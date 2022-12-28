Meridian man faces burglary charges

Dec. 28—The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office has charged a local man in connection with burglaries at two convenience stores.

Gregory D. Corsello, 28, of Meridian is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bonds totaling $100,000, said Ward Calhoun, the chief deputy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to two counts of commercial burglary, Corsello is also charged with a Mississippi Dept. of Corrections probation violation, Calhoun said.

Corsello is accused of breaking into two convenience stores in the county, where he stole cigarettes, candy and other items, Calhoun said.

"We have other crimes he may be involved in we are investigating," Calhoun said, adding that another individual may be involved in the case.