A Meridian man killed his wife in 2019. See the sentence an Idaho judge handed down

A Meridian man who killed his wife in March 2019 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Eric Steiner hit his wife, Christine Tolmie-Steiner, in the face with a crowbar and then fatally shot her in the head on March 5 three years ago, according to the release. Steiner called 911 about six hours later and said he killed his wife. During a preliminary hearing in the case, the 911 dispatcher who took the call testified that Steiner said he was the shooter.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office recommended that Steiner’s punishment be life in prison, and 4th District Judge Samuel Hoagland issued that sentence. Hoagland said the murder was “cold-hearted” and “cold-blooded,” and also said the defendant showed “no real remorse” and “accepts no real responsibility,” according to the release.

Steiner first pleaded guilty in February 2020 to a first-degree murder charge. He later tried unsuccessfully to withdraw that plea.

“I want to send my condolences to the victim’s family and thank them for their patience during a lengthy court process,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release.

Need help?

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence or online at wcaboise.org.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.

Anyone in need of help or who believes they may be in a violent relationship is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).