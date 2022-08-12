Meridian man pleads guilty in gun case

Aug. 12—A Meridian man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

A news release from the Southern District of Mississippi U.S. Attorney's Office said Billy Ray Craven, 54, pleaded guilty to violating a law that criminalizes possession of firearms by felons.

Court documents show Craven was arrested for possession of firearm after being pulled over by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Deputies on Aug. 6, 2019.

A sentencing date for Craven is set for November 8. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Lauderdale County Sheriffs Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a cooperative effort between local, state and federal law enforcement to reduce gun violence and violent crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Kirkham led the prosecution.