Meridian man shot victim 8 times in Boise. A judge just handed down his murder sentence

A 21-year-old Meridian man was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a Boise man in September 2021, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin sentenced Timmothy Morgan to life in prison with 25 years fixed, meaning he could be eligible for parole at the age of 46. The state recommended a fixed life sentence without the possibility of parole for what it called a “senseless” crime and Morgan’s propensity for violence.

Morgan was found guilty of second-degree murder in February in the death of Lamont “Bam” Rogers, who was found shot eight times at the intersection of 6th and Grove streets in downtown Boise, according to the release. Rogers was 28.

Morgan already had been sentenced to 20 years fixed on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an unrelated case that involved his firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. The murder sentence will run concurrently to that, the judge ruled.

“This defendant’s senseless actions led to the death of a young man, which will forever impact Mr. Rogers’ family and friends. This murder also impacted the community who expects to feel safe when they’re in downtown Boise,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts in a statement.

Morgan still faces upcoming trials on a litany of other charges. He will be in court in two weeks for allegedly intimidating or threatening witnesses, and a trial is scheduled in June on a pair of rape charges. He also has a jury trial in August on charges including sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated assault.

The cases are connected to five incidents that occurred from April to December in 2021, but none of the charges were filed until after the fatal September shooting, according to court documents, the Statesman previously reported.