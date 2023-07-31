Meridian pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Boise. Coroner identifies him

A Meridian man died after being hit by a vehicle in Monday’s early hours.

Aldin Ekic, 27, was walking in the southbound lanes on North Cloverdale Road when he was struck by a driver heading south, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Police and Ada County paramedics went to the scene just south of the intersection of West Briarwood Drive at about 1:30 a.m, police said.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office arrived at 2:13 a.m. and pronounced Ekic dead from his injuries at 3 a.m., according to the coroner’s report released later Monday. The report listed the cause and manner of his death as pending.

Boise police violent-crimes detectives and a crash reconstruction team helped with the on-scene investigation. Police said the “investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.”

The victim’s sister, Aldina Ekic, 21, died in a car accident in Eagle in November 2013. She was riding as a passenger when the driver, whose blood alcohol was above Idaho’s legal limit, fell asleep at the wheel and struck a power pole, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting. The driver, 25-year-old Andrew Cassell, of Eagle, later pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter.