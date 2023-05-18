Meridian police arrest man after he fled from hit-and-run, crashed into building

A 41-year-old man — who police alleged was driving drunk — was arrested on suspicion of three misdemeanors after police said he hit another vehicle, fled the scene and then crashed his pickup truck into a building.

At about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Meridian Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Franklin Road and South Eagle Road in Meridian, according to a news release. Kelsey Winett, a spokesperson for the department, told the Idaho Statesman by phone the other driver wasn’t injured.

Police then responded to a report of a crash after the Boise man’s blue pickup truck crashed into a building a little over half-a-mile away. According to the news release, police located the man’s truck upside down near the 3000 block of East Magic View Drive.

Crews from the Meridian Fire Department stabilized the car and were able to extract the driver.

He was taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries” and later booked into the Ada County Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of three misdemeanors: leaving the scene of an accident, consumption or possession of an open container and driving under the influence.

He’s being held in custody on a $1,300 bond, according to online jail records.