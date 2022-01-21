Meridian Police: Caldwell man charged with stealing over $24,000 in RV parts and goods

Meridian Police have arrested a man charged with stealing an estimated $24,000 in RV parts after months of investigation, according to a news release.

In October, police received multiple reports of stolen RV parts in Meridian, near the intersection of Ten Mile Road and West Ustick Road. Police were also alerted to a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of two storage facilities where thefts had been reported, according to the release.

On Nov. 4, police made contact with the vehicle’s driver, a 29-year-old Caldwell man, and found multiple items that had previously been reported stolen inside the vehicle.

Police determined the man was leasing two storage units, one at each of the two facilities. Authorities did not identify the specific locations of the two storage facilities.

On Nov. 10, a search warrant was served for the units, and more than an estimated $24,000 worth of stolen goods were located, including property that had been reported missing since 2016, the release said.

After reviewing evidence, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for the man’s arrest, but he “was not able to be located,” the release said.

Police eventually located the suspect after an officer reported seeing him sleeping in the front seat of his vehicle, the release said. Oxycodone was also found during his arrest.

On Tuesday, the suspect was booked into the Ada County Jail on five felony counts of burglary, four felony counts of grand theft and three felony counts of malicious injury to property, according to court records. He has also been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was arraigned on Wednesday, and is being held on $130,000 bail, according to jail records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.