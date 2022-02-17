Meridian Police respond to shots fired. 1 suspect arrested; no one injured

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Meridian Police arrested a man Thursday after reports of shots fired, police said.

At roughly 6:30 a.m. police responded to reports of a man firing a gun at “unknown subjects” in Meridian, spokesperson Kelsey Johnston told the Idaho Statesman by phone. The incident occurred in a neighborhood near Linder and McMillan roads, Johnston said.

Johnston was not able to immediately elaborate on whether the man was firing at people.

Police were able to quickly deescalate the situation and no one was injured, Johnston said.

Police did not release the suspect’s name or age.