Meridian Police search for armed robber who stole $2,000 worth of vape shop merchandise

Meridian Police are seeking the public’s help as they search for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Thursday night at a vape store on the corner of Fairview and Meridian roads.

According to a Meridian Police Department news release, a Black male entered the store at about 8:30 p.m. wearing a “cream colored Los Angeles Lakers sweatshirt with the drawstrings tightened to obscure his face, a ball cap, sunglasses, ripped denim jeans and a pair of Nikes.”

The suspect threatened the store clerk with a weapon, stole approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise and fled, according to police.

Police say they hope the public can help identify the suspect. The Meridian Police Department can be reached at 208-846-7300, or call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.