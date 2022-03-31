Update: Meridian Police arrest one suspect, search for another. School lockdowns end

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The Meridian Police Department has taken one suspect into custody but is looking for one more after a search near the Paramount Subdivision briefly caused two schools to be placed in lockdown, police said.

Police spokesperson Kelsey Johnston told the Idaho Statesman by phone that Meridian police took over a vehicle pursuit from Canyon County deputies “when it entered the boundaries of the city” and isolated a suspect to the Paramount Subdivision.

Johnston told the Statesman via text that police had apprehended one suspect after a couple of hours but that another suspect was still at large. She was not able to provide additional details, including whether either suspect was armed.

Both Rocky Mountain High School and Paramount Elementary School were placed on lockdown, Johnston said, which is a standard procedure that she called a “precautionary measure.” By 1:04 p.m. the schools were removed from lockdown, according to police on Twitter.

Johnston said a rumor of an active shooter in the area was not true and said it likely was a result of the high school being placed into lockdown.

“At this time there have been no shots fired,” Johnston said, and a Twitter post from the department said that “rumors of an active shooter are false.”