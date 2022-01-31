Meridian police searching for 21-year-old Idaho woman accused of crimes against children

A 21-year-old Caldwell woman — who is charged with 11 felonies against children — is on the run from authorities after she failed to appear for a hearing earlier this month.

Karla Ester Ramirez was arrested and charged January 2021 with five counts of lewd conduct with children under 16 and six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to online court records.

Ramirez missed a change of plea hearing on Jan. 3, causing a bench warrant to be issued against her, according to online records.

“We are working with local, state and federal agencies to locate Karla Ramirez and return her to the state to face court proceedings,” Meridian Police Department spokesperson Kelsey Johnston told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

Johnston referred the Statesman to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office for additional information. Emily Lowe, the spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, did not provide any additional details.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office told KTVB Ramirez disabled her ankle monitor before going on the run.

Ramirez had a jury trial set in November 2021, but it was canceled due to COVID-19, court records show.

Family members of the accusers have created a Facebook page, “CATCH KARLA RAMIREZ,” to spread awareness. They are offering $10,000 for any information that results in Ramirez’s arrest.

Ramirez posted bond in February 2022. It was set at $750,000.